UC Davis alumna gives $6.5 million for engineering design center

Diane Bryant, a University of California Davis electrical engineering graduate who went on to work for Intel Corp. and Google, has made the largest single donation to the college of engineering for its new Engineering Student Design Center at the university. Bryant’s $6.5 million gift is the naming sponsor to the Diane Bryant Engineering Student Design Center, which will open in the fall of 2022. Bryant is CEO and chairwoman of NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology data company based in Los…