Tyranna Resources field trip highlights Lightning Gossan as key inaugural drill target

Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) (FRA:IRN) has completed an 11-day field trip to the Knight & Dragon Projects in WA’s nickel belt during which the geology team refine the core target for an inaugural drilling campaign to the Lightning Gossan prospect. There was demonstrable gold-nickel-copper-cobalt mineralisation at surface and the team identified several data points from Lightning Gossan that highlight the need for further exploration work. These points are: Soil assays from 160 samples returned up to 308 parts per million (ppm) nickel, 84 ppm copper and, encouragingly 0.54 ppm gold; Rock chip assays from 35 samples exceeded expectations with results up to 980 ppm nickel, 234 ppm copper and 70 ppm cobalt; and Anomalous nickel mineralisation appears to be associated with a magnetic high structure that is 1.6 kilometres long x 0.8 kilometres wide. “On track with goal” Tyranna director Joe Graziano said: “The board is delighted with these findings as we now have a priority target to potentially test-drill for nickel sulphide mineralisation. “Our geology team is now working through the various steps necessary to formulate a drilling campaign and secure a drilling contractor. “Overall, it is pleasing to report that we are on track with our previously stated goal to accelerate developing the Knight & Dragon Projects.” Lightning Gossan Building on early work by previous explorers, Tyranna’s geology team collected 160 soil samples over a 500 by 800 metres grid and assays returned up to 330 ppm nickel, which is anomalous, 84 ppm copper and 28 ppm cobalt. Besides, 35 rock-chip samples from outcropping gossans, mafics and walls of two historic trenches indicate there is anomalous nickel-copper-cobalt mineralisation apparent with assays values up to 980 ppm nickel, 234 ppm copper and 70 ppm cobalt respectively. Also, the recent soil samples returned a result of 0.535 ppm gold. Given the project is within the north-eastern Goldfields region – only 12 kilometres west of Red 5 Limited’s (ASX:RED) King of the Hills gold mine and 35 kilometres west of St Barbara Ltd’s (ASX:SBM) Sons of Gwalia gold-silver mine – the anomalous gold value gives rise for further investigation on the next field trip. Drill-test targets Surface sampling results at Lightning Gossan align with an irregular shaped magnetic high, which is likely associated with nickel sulphide mineralisation. A key feature about Lightning Gossan is the geology is similar to St George Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SGQ) Fish Hook prospect. This area is now a key target for Tyranna’s inaugural drilling campaign on the Dragon & Knight Projects which the geology team is now formulating. Reconciling the geochemical and geophysical results from Lightning Gossan potentially provides sufficient data points to formulate an inaugural drilling campaign to test highly prospective targets. The company has tasked the geology team to expedite working on the necessary logistics, approvals and securing a drilling contractor to ensure work can start in a timely manner.