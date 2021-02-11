TB12 sees boost in interest following Tom Brady's Super Bowl LV victory

TB12 sees boost in interest following Tom Brady's Super Bowl LV victory

bizjournals

Published

TB12, the health and wellness brand started by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero, has seen a significant rise in interest following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in Super Bowl LV.  The TB12 site saw a 485% increase in traffic following the Bucs victory Sunday night. Traffic was also up 50% compared to Super Bowl LII 2019, Brady's last Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. The brand's merchandise sales are also up 40% compared to Super Bowl LII. Part of that surge may be from the TB12 Limited…

Full Article