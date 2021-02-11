Five South Florida companies file for bankruptcy, including Ted & Stan's Towing Service, Guilco Family Dental

South Florida bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings — including three with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 5. Year to date through Feb. 5, the court recorded 21 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 35% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor…