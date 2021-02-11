Milwaukee Ballet expands performances at 3rd Ward home to 25% capacity

The Milwaukee Ballet will welcome back larger audiences into its Baumgartner Center for Dance in Milwaukee's 3rd Ward neighborhood for its upcoming show at the end of February and early March. The city of Milwaukee's latest Order 4.4, which relaxed some of the capacity restrictions within indoor venues, allowed for the Ballet's adjustment. For the Milwaukee Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker Short & Sweet," audiences were limited to 10 people per show, per the city's restrictions. The Milwaukee…