At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Published
Thirty-six people were taken to hospitals from the crash, several with critical injuriesFull Article
Published
Thirty-six people were taken to hospitals from the crash, several with critical injuriesFull Article
At least six people were killed and several were injured in a massive pile up caused by icy weather conditions on Interstate 35W in..
More than 100 vehicles -- including dozens of 18-wheelers -- were involved in a horrific, and fatal, pileup on an icy North Texas..