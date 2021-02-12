News24.com | WATCH | Coca-Cola turns to 100% recycled plastic bottles in US
Published
In a major shift to combat plastic waste, Coca-Cola Co will use 100% recycled plastic bottles in the US.Full Article
Coca-Cola bottles are going 100% recycled in Florida.