The 30-share BSE index was trading 141.75 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 51,673.27, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.50 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,209.80. Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.