After blockbuster debut on Nasdaq, Bumble president explains what's next

Women making the first move has become big business. Bumble, the Austin-based dating and professional networking app that set a new standard by requiring women to make the first move to cut down on unwanted advances by men, premiered Feb. 11 on the Nasdaq in a $2.15 billion initial public offering. The pre-Valentine's Day market debut gave the company a valuation of more than $8 billion. That represents a dramatic climb from Bumble's founding in 2014 in Austin by Whitney Wolfe Herd, as well as…