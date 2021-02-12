White House Suspends Deputy Press Secretary for Threatening Politico Reporter
T.J. Ducklo said he would “destroy” a Politico journalist who asked about his romantic relationship with a reporter who covered President Biden.Full Article
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that one of her deputies, TJ Ducklo, had been suspended for one week without pay..
