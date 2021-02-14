DeWine's proposed grants for hospitality industry are 'spot on,' says Ohio Travel Association's Melinda Huntley

Gov. Mike DeWine's proposals for investing in Ohio's struggling hospitality industry are "spot on with what is needed," according to Melinda Huntley, executive director of the Ohio Travel Association, who also called for more support for travel and tourism. "We need economic relief measures as soon as possible to help those most hit by the pandemic," she said. "This has been heartbreaking this year," said Huntley, who has spent most of her career working in or on behalf of hospitality businesses. Job…