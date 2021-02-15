India's cheapest compact SUV Renault Kiger launched; bookings open from today

Renault has introduced innovative ways of reaching out to customers. The Renault Virtual Assistant (RVA) will enable Renault to reach out customers across all geographies. RVA is available at the finger- tips on Whatsapp and the website. Renault Kiger is available in six colour options– Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with DT options across the range.