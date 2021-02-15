What to know about Texas' rolling blackouts due to winter weather

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Early Monday, Feb. 15, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state's electric grid, declared the state of Texas at the highest energy emergency level because of lower power supply and high demand due to extreme low temperatures during the winter storm. Rotating power outages are now underway across the state, and ERCOT says "energy conservation is critical." With…