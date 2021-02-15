Winter weather: Historic arctic blast behind the snow for North Texas

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. Snow has come to an end this morning for North Texas. Snowfall totals coming in range from 3 to 6 inches. The entire state of Texas is below freezing Monday morning and it isn't going to get better anytime soon. Arctic air will continue to plunge south throughout the day and keep temperatures record-breaking cold in places across most of the state. North Texas will see high temperatures…