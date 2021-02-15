WHO approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use

This article first appeared on MassLive.com The World Health Organization has approved the AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, NBC News reports. “We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, according to NBC and other media outlets. “But we still need to scale up production.” The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been lauded as less expensive to manufacture…