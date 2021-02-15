WHO approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use

WHO approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use

bizjournals

Published

This article first appeared on MassLive.com The World Health Organization has approved the AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, NBC News reports. “We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, according to NBC and other media outlets. “But we still need to scale up production.” The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been lauded as less expensive to manufacture…

Full Article