Kroger, H-E-B to close Houston-area stores early again due to winter weather

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and San Antonio-based H-E-B — the two largest grocery chains in the Houston area — will close local stores early again on Monday, Feb. 15, because of the power outages and poor road conditions caused by the winter storm. H-E-B stores open in the Greater Houston area will close at 5 p.m. on Monday. The company notes that store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions at any time. "We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume…