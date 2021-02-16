Stimulus update: PPP funds for business owners

On Dec. 27 2020, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus bill into law. The bill renews the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was established last March to help businesses that were struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Four months since the end of the initial program, $284 billion are being allocated to the PPP as part of the new stimulus package. What do business owners need to know? The new funds for PPP loans are available through March 31, 2021. Owners who did…