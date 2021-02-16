Victoria's Secret is bringing back swimwear

Beleaguered but rebounding retailer Victoria’s Secret is bringing back the swimwear line it dropped in 2016 after disappointing sales. The swim collection, which will be available online and at select stores, will feature “heritage” Victoria’s Secret styles plus new styles and a select assortment from other swimwear brands, the company said in a news release. Suits will feature technology used in the company’s bra collections and will start at $49. Sizes will range from 32A to 38DDD,…