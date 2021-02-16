These Covid-19 protocols allow the Milwaukee Bucks to host fans at Fiserv Forum this week
Published
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of about 10 NBA teams that have won approval from local health officials to allow a limited number of fans.Full Article
Published
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of about 10 NBA teams that have won approval from local health officials to allow a limited number of fans.Full Article
Milwaukee fans will be back at Fiserv Forum, beginning Tuesday night with the Bucks’ clash against the Toronto Raptors.
All fans must wear a mask when inside the arena, except when eating or drinking, and stay seated throughout the game other than..