St. Jude sees donations skyrocket with SpaceX partnership

Though not technically a moonshot, fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hit record levels after the Inspiration4 space flight announcement and a high-profile commercial during the Super Bowl. On Feb. 1, St. Jude and ALSAC, its fundraising and awareness organization, announced the first all-civilian space mission would have ties to the hospital’s curing childhood cancer mission. Jared Isaacman, the commander of the Inspiration4 mission, tabbed St. Jude as the charitable partner…