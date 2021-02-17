Atlanta's SalesLoft hires Cherie Caldwell as head of diversity and inclusion

Atlanta software company SalesLoft hired its first executive dedicated to an ongoing commitment to diversity. Salesloft named Cherie Caldwell as its head of diversity, equity and inclusion, tasked with shaping and executing the company's diversity initiatives, according to a Feb. 16 announcement. Caldwell, who has two decades of experience in corporate and startup human resources, will also lead SalesLoft Cares, an initiative of employee resource groups that focuses on building company…