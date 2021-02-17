Time never stands still

“How do you explain the relativity of time?” the professor was asked. “Well,” she replied, “if I am rushing to catch a plane, and the check-in clerk is so slow that I miss my flight, the extra two minutes don’t mean much to him but they sure make a difference to me. That’s relativity.” Time is one gift that we are all given equally. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. The only variable is how many years we each have. And that alone is reason enough to make…