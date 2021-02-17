Cleveland Indians solidify relationship with Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers will be the top farm team for the Cleveland Indians for 10 more years as the result of a new deal between the entities amid a complete restructuring of Minor League Baseball. The Clippers were expected to retain their affiliation with the Cleveland Indians, but the deal, which involves Major League Baseball taking over control of the minor leagues, leaves out 40 previous minor league teams, dropping the number of minor league teams to across the country to 120. The deal is…