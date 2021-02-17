PODS moving and storage company names new CEO from Hertz

Moving and storage company PODS Enterprises has named Kathryn Marinello president and chief executive officer. Marinello was most recently president and CEO of Hertz Global Holdings, where she oversaw $10 billion in revenue, 10 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and nine consecutive quarters of profitability growth. She previously held chief executive roles at Stream Global Services, Ceridian Corporation, the electronic payments group at First Data and the fleet commercial finance, consumer…