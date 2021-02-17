Adidas confirms plans to sell Reebok

Adidas on Tuesday said it will part with Reebok, confirming October news reports that it was considering a sale of the Boston-based subsidiary. "The long-term growth opportunities in our industry are highly attractive, particularly for iconic sports brands," said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, in a news release. "After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other." Adidas,…