Adidas confirms plans to sell Reebok
Adidas on Tuesday said it will part with Reebok, confirming October news reports that it was considering a sale of the Boston-based subsidiary. "The long-term growth opportunities in our industry are highly attractive, particularly for iconic sports brands," said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, in a news release. "After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other." Adidas,…Full Article