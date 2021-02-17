Chick-fil-A announces opening date for new location in O'Hara Township

The region's newest Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open on Thursday, Feb. 25. Led by local operator Micah Skipper, the new restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant, one of nearly 20 in the region, will be open for drive-thru, mobile curbside and mobile carry-out service, with no reference as of yet for on-premise dining and third-party delivery expected to come soon. The Chick-fil-A location is at 1175 Freeport Road next to Fox Chapel Plaza…