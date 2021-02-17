Curiosity Lab to host 5G startup incubator through T-Mobile, Georgia Tech partnership

The 5G network isn’t just about faster videos. It allows for more connectivity for autonomous vehicles, robotics, telemedicine, industrial drones and other advanced technology that companies are exploring, said John Avery, director of Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center. Access to the 5G network opens a wealth of possible innovations, which is why Georgia Tech, the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and T-Mobile are teaming to form a new 5G startup incubator. The…