Washington's Covid-19 vaccine shipments delayed this week by bad weather

More than 90% of Covid-19 vaccine shipments to Washington state have been this week due to bad weather on the East Coast, the state Department of Health said Thursday. The delays forced the state to close its mass vaccination site in Kennewick over the weekend. The state will contact people with canceled appointments to reschedule via email. “This is not going to be a perfect process regardless of how strong those plans are for the next several months,” state Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah…