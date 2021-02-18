NASA's Perseverance rover already beamed back its first photos from the surface of Mars
Before the dust of the landing had even cleared, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover snapped two photos of its new home: Jezero Crater.Full Article
Microphones on NASA's Perseverance rover have recorded audio from Mars' Jezero Crater. You can hear the breeze.
The Perseverance Rover mission has given yet another first with multiple camera angles of it's descent, and landing on the red..