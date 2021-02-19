New Mexico's NASA connection: the Perseverance Mars rover and space veggies

When NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars Thursday, the car-sized machine brought some New Mexico-built technology along with it. Two of the machine's various scientific instruments were developed in part at Los Alamos National Laboratory, according to a LANL release. One of those pieces of equipment is called a "SuperCam." The equipment has a laser that can "zap" rocks as far as 25 feet away, allowing for the study of rock samples that cannot be reached with Perseverance's robotic arm.…