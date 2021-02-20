Incredible photos show the dramatic eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano
Published
While Mount Etna's eruption looked dramatic, Italian authorities said it posed no danger and residents did not seem concerned.Full Article
Published
While Mount Etna's eruption looked dramatic, Italian authorities said it posed no danger and residents did not seem concerned.Full Article
Stunning footage captured on the Italian island of Sicily shows the fifth eruption of Mount Etna in seven days.
The eruption sent plumes of ash rising a few kilometres above the top of the volcano and, pushed by the wind towards the south,..