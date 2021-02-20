News24.com | Bitcoin surpasses the $1 trillion market cap
Published
The total value of all bitcoin topped US$1 trillion on Friday, capping a spectacular record-breaking week for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.Full Article
Published
The total value of all bitcoin topped US$1 trillion on Friday, capping a spectacular record-breaking week for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.Full Article
You’re next, Google.
Bitcoin’s rally to a $1 trillion market cap could attract more buyers to the crypto sector and boost the price of several..