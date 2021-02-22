Chalice Mining bolsters board with appointment of highly regarded former Rio Tinto executive Stephen McIntosh

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN) (OTCQB:CGMLF) (FRA:C8U) has strengthened its board with the appointment of highly experienced global mining industry figure and former Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO) executive Stephen McIntosh as a non-executive director. An internationally recognised figure with a global career spanning more than 30 years at Rio, McIntosh brings vast global experience in the discovery, evaluation and development of multiple major projects across a diverse range of commodities. This appointment reflects Chalice’s continued focus on strengthening the depth and capability of its board as it advances rapidly to the resource definition and economic evaluation stage at its globally significant Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia. “Experience will be invaluable” Chalice chairman Tim Goyder said: “We are absolutely delighted to have attracted someone of Stephen’s calibre to the Chalice board at this crucial time in our growth and development, as we progress towards a maiden mineral resource and commence economic studies for Julimar. “As Chalice grows, Stephen’s immense knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we take this exceptional discovery to the next level, evaluate development pathways and engage with an increasingly broad range of stakeholders.” Until recently, McIntosh was a member of the Executive Committee for Rio Tinto and held the position of group executive, growth & innovation and health, safety, environment & security. Key role at Rio Tinto In this role he had direct accountability for staff and contractors in more than 30 countries covering most of Rio Tinto’s global technical functions including exploration, studies, construction, technical services, Information Technology, data science, robotics & automation, R&D, asset closure and for the last year led the global health, safety, environment and security function. The growth & innovation role saw McIntosh accountable for more than 3,500 staff and core contractors alongside, on average, 6,000 construction and third-party contractors each year. “A true industry leader” Goyder added: “Stephen has an outstanding track record as explorationist, large project developer and executive with one of the largest mining companies in the world. “He is a true industry leader with impressive technical, commercial, strategic and sustainability skills. We are very much looking forward to having him join our team.” As a result of the appointment, the Chalice board will comprise four independent non-executive directors. “Exciting new discovery” McIntosh said: “The Julimar discovery has been one of the most exciting new mineral discoveries in Australia of the past decade and has the potential to be a long-term supplier of critical, clean energy metals at a time when demand for these metals is widely expected to increase dramatically. “The team at Chalice has done an outstanding job in advancing the discovery so quickly, and I am looking forward to working with them and contributing my knowledge and experience as we progress Julimar further in the months and years ahead.” The new director has a Masters of Science (Geology & Physics) and is a Fellow of both the Society of Economic Geologists and the Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. McIntosh will also join Chalice’s Remuneration and Risk Committees and will chair the newly formed Technical Committee.