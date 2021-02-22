Amazon offering bonuses to front-line employees who get Covid vaccine

Amazon is paying front-line employees who get the Covid vaccine a bonus of up to $80. “As Covid vaccines become available to frontline workers, we are asking our employees to be vaccinated at the earliest appropriate time to protect themselves, their families and communities,” the company said in a blog post. Amazon said its U.S. hourly front-line employees — those working in its operations, data and support centers as well as those in Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores — will get $40…