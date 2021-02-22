Philanthropists pledge $20M gift to HBCU in Maryland

Philanthropist Calvin Tyler Jr., and his wife, Tina, pledged $20 million Monday to his alma mater Morgan State University, which the university said is the largest gift to any HBCU ever made by one of its former students.



The gift will fund scholarships that were established under the Tylers' name at the historically Black university in 2002. It’s the second largest private donation the school in Baltimore has received following philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $40 million gift in December.



The donation is personal to Tyler, who grew up in a low-income family and was forced to drop out of Morgan State in 1963 because he couldn't pay for the costs.



“I didn’t have a scholarship, so I was struggling to pay tuition and working and trying to take care of myself at the same time,” Tyler told The Associated Press. “So I stayed there as long as I could and learned as much as I could, but I had to drop out and go to work.”



The following year, Tyler saw a job advertisement in a Baltimore newspaper from United Parcel Service and got a job with the company as a driver. He rose up through the ranks during his 34-year career at the global shipping company to become senior vice president of U.S. operations and a member of the company’s board of directors before retiring in 1998.



Tyler and his wife, also of Baltimore, have lived all across the country but he says they've never forgotten their humble beginnings. Their latest pledge follows a $5 million commitment they made in 2016 for the fund, which to date has supported 222 students with full or partial scholarships.



These gifts are critical to the school, which says 90% of its students receive financial aid. The couple were “keenly aware of the effect" of the pandemic on students, Tyler said, and expanded their giving to offer more full scholarships so students...