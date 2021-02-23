Want to buy spring training tickets? Four Cactus League teams already sold out

Going, going, almost gone! Tickets are selling out fast at the Valley’s Cactus League stadiums, where 15 major league teams are based during spring training. With attendance limited this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, seats are scarce. At least four Cactus League teams already are sold out for the spring, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sold out their games within 24 hours of tickets going on sale. “The fact that it sold out as fast as it did – that fires me up,”…