It's official: Lucid Motors announces merger with SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV that will value it at $24B

Lucid Motors Inc. plans to go public via a merger with a "blank-check" company at a valuation of $24 billion, the luxury electric car maker announced Monday. The Newark-based company will get a $4.4 billion cash boost in the deal with Churchill Capital Corp. IV, which had previously been reported to be in merger talks with Lucid. Lucid will use the new funding to help bring its electric vehicles, or EVs, to market and expand its factory in Arizona, which it plans to scale up to making 365,000 vehicles…