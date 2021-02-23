Tampa Bay beaches named best in the US and world by TripAdvisor

Multiple Tampa Bay beaches have been named among the best in the U.S. and the world by TripAdvisor, which released its annual Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday. In total, five Bay area beaches landed among the top 25 beaches in the U.S., with St. Pete Beach taking the No. 1 spot. It also landed at No. 5 for the best in the world list. Here is what a TripAdvisor user had to say about the beach: Madeira Beach, which made its first appearance on the annual list this year, also cracked the top…