Marriott goes in-house for its next CEO

Tony Capuano, a longtime executive at Marriott International Inc., is the company’s choice to succeed Arne Sorenson as the Bethesda hospitality giant’s chief executive. Marriott made the announcement Tuesday morning, about a week after Sorenson died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The change in leadership, effective immediately, also comes as the company continues to dig out from the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hotel industry. On Thursday, Marriott said it…