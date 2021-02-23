ESPN Louisville will carry Lou City FC games

Louisville City FC has struck a new deal that will have the club’s 2021 USL Championship games broadcast across the ESPN Louisville family of radio stations. ESPN Louisville’s conglomerate includes AM 680 and FM 105.7 as well as FM 93.9 The Ville, featuring local programs such as “The Deener Show” and “The Take with Andy Sweeney." Those shows will be airing live Tuesday from Lynn Family Stadium to launch the partnership. Additionally, this spring the popular “Soccer City” radio show…