Tampa company Chef Ami wants to fix what's wrong with meal kit services

You know the type: A big box filled with ice packs and roughly three dozen tiny plastic containers is shipped to your house every few weeks, in an effort to get you to cook more — and it works for many. The meal prep service industry is filled with now-household names like Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and HomeChef. But one company wants to take the benefits of the meal prep service while giving back at almost every level. Chef Ami was founded in 2013 in Gainesville before expanding to Tampa in 2018.…