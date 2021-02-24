Report: California electricity rate structure is not equitable
Published
Without fundamental changes, the cost of delivering electricity in California will be borne by the state’s middle- and lower-income residents, according to a new report. Data from the report, “Designing Electricity Rates for An Equitable Energy Transition,” will be presented to the California Public Utilities Commission during its all-day virtual hearing Wednesday. The study was put together by the Energy Institute at the University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business and the nonprofit…Full Article