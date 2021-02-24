PM: 'Govt has no business to be in business'
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for privatisation of public sector units, saying that the government has "no business to be in business".Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for privatisation of public sector units, saying that the government has "no business to be in business".Full Article
Mr. Modi also said the Centre's policy is to either monetise or modernise public sector enterprises, with the intent that the..
The dreams that government had shown after the abrogation of Article 370 have not been fulfilled in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed..