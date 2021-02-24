KC partners with Walmart to host Covid-19 vaccine clinics in low life expectancy zip codes

Kansas City, Walmart and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City are partnering up to hold a weekly Covid-19 vaccine clinic to inoculate more than 3,500 residents. Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office said the first clinic will be held this weekend, and they will continue for the next six weeks. The city aims to vaccinate eligible Kansas City residents living in zip codes that have the lowest life expectancy. Those zip codes include 64127, 64128 and 64130. A spokesperson for Lucas said they hope to expand the…