Sandra Bullock, AOC, others donate to Central Texas Food Bank as potential shortage looms

After the freezing weather and power and water outages of last week, there is another thread to mind: Public officials are now warning of a potential food shortage. The Austin American-Statesman reported Feb. 22 that Austin City Council members are asking for an update on how the city plans to feed lower-income residents, as many lost food during the storm and now can't pay for groceries. The Central Texas Food Bank continues to get nourishment to Austinites in need and several large donations…