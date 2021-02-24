Fry's Electronics shutting down, blaming Covid, changing retail market

After 36 years in business, Fry's Electronics closed all of its remaining 31 stores in nine states overnight, blaming a double whammy of changes in the retail business and the effects a year of operating during a pandemic. The San Jose company said it will begin a wind-down process on Wednesday. "It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize…