Boadicea Resources expands North Queensland gold exploration footprint with Clarke Reward Project

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has expanded its Queensland exploration footprint with a new exploration permit application (EPM 27834) covering the Clarke Reward Gold Project in the Drummond Basin. The permit covers 96 square kilometres of a highly anomalous magnetic feature in a structural position at the margin of the Drummond Basin and the Anakie Metamorphic complex. Drummond Basin’s past production is more than 4.5 million ounces of gold with a total known gold endowment in excess of 7.5 million ounces of gold and it is home to Pajingo (3.0 million ounces), Wirralie (1.1 million ounces), Yandan (600,000 ounces) and Koala (360,000 ounces) deposits. Notably, the permit is around 17 kilometres west of the Mt Coolon gold mine, owned and operated by GBM Resources Limited (ASX:GBZ) (FRA:36G). “Potential intrusive hosted gold target” Clarke Reward project is based on an isolated magnetic anomaly identified in the publicly available geophysical data which has not been tested by any modern electro-geophysical exploration techniques. Drilling to date has confirmed depth to basement but has not determined the source of the anomaly. Boadicea managing director Jon Reynolds said: “As part of our ongoing interest in the Charters Towers and Drummond Basin region of North Queensland, the identification of an underexplored magnetic anomaly provides the company an exciting opportunity for a potential greenfield intrusive hosted gold target.” Shares are trading more than 9 per cent higher to 24 cents. Clarke Reward magnetic anomaly. Clarke Reward exploration The project will be known as Clarke Reward after the company’s previous managing director and founder, the late Clarke Dudley. On grant of the licence, Boadicea will undertake a reprocessing of existing open file geophysical data and prepare follow up electro geophysical surveys to assess basement geology and refine drilling targets.