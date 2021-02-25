Orlando-based automotive group buys Phillips Highway property for $7M

Asbury Automotive Group, the parent company of Coggin Automotive Group, sold a parcel off Phillips Highway to an affiliate of the Greenway Automotive Group, according to county records. Asbury Autmotive, through affiliate Q Automotive Jacksonville Fl LLC, sold the property to Jacksonville Phillips Hwy Land LLC – an affiliate of Greenway Automotive – for $7 million Feb. 22. The deed was recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Courts Feb. 23. Located at 10564 Philliips Highway, the 7.2-acre…