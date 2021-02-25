Debate amid pandemic: Should foundations have to give more?

NEW YORK (AP) — The viral pandemic wiped out jobs and businesses and left many U.S. families unable to afford food. It also caused a crisis for charities: Too much need, too little funding.



And now it's sparking debate over a divisive question: Should philanthropic groups donate more money to charities? Should they be forced to?



Ask someone like Chuck Collins, and you’ll get a resounding yes.



Collins, a director of the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank, thinks the government should compel foundations and donor-advised funds to step up their contributions. Philanthropic groups enjoy tax-favored status, the thinking goes, and many of them have watched their assets multiply from stock market gains and other investments.



“We're in the middle of an emergency,” Collins said. “The pandemic is a serious thing that we need to do something about right now.”



Collins and others are pushing a proposal for Congress to require foundations and donor-advised funds to contribute at least 10% of their investment assets each year for three years.



If passed, it would be the first significant change in laws governing nonprofit funding since the Tax Reform Act of 1969. That law set a rule by which foundations must donate at least 5% of their assets annually to maintain their tax-exempt status. Donor-advised funds, which are akin to charitable investment accounts, aren’t now required to make any donations in any one year.



The payoff, advocates say, would be an additional $200 billion for charities that serve families suffering hardships from the pandemic. The proposal has the backing of some leading philanthropists, including Scott Wallace of the Wallace Global Fund and Abigail Disney.



“We had no way to envision the level of inequality and concentrated...