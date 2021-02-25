Urban League's Young bitten by travel bug

Urban League's Young bitten by travel bug

bizjournals

Published

Ashlee Young, 35, is vice president of impact for the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. What was your first job? I worked at Buckle in Tri-County Mall. Favorite vacation spot? The beach. What’s your hidden talent? I can bark like a dog. What’s the simplest thing you never learned to do? I don’t know if it's the simplest, but I don’t know how to change a tire. Where would we find you on a typical Saturday? On a typical Saturday I am probably hanging out with my daughter Nila,…

Full Article