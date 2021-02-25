Urban League's Young bitten by travel bug

Ashlee Young, 35, is vice president of impact for the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. What was your first job? I worked at Buckle in Tri-County Mall. Favorite vacation spot? The beach. What’s your hidden talent? I can bark like a dog. What’s the simplest thing you never learned to do? I don’t know if it's the simplest, but I don’t know how to change a tire. Where would we find you on a typical Saturday? On a typical Saturday I am probably hanging out with my daughter Nila,…